Wenatchee School Officials hear parents safety concerns

A room full of concerned citizens shared their thoughts on school safety at a forum Monday night at Wenatchee High School. The Wenatchee School District invited the public to come share their concerns and learn about student safety at a Listening and Learning forum. School Board members and administrators were on hand to hear the audience share their views at an open microphone.

More comments from audience members…

Michelle Sandberg, President of the Wenatchee School was happy to see how much the community valued school safety.

Sandberg said the board will now take the feedback they got at Monday night’s meeting and share it with law enforcement at workshop on risk management set for mid March 19th