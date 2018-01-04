Wenatchee Schools on Winter Bus Routes Starting Friday

The Wenatchee School District is going to implement their winter bus routes beginning Friday, January 5th. The routes will remain in effect until spring or when the weather permits the change according to the District’s Facebook page. The change happens because the District is trying to ensure the safest transportation for students during inclement weather that comes along with winter. The winter bus routes are listed below.

Winter Bus Stops:

Rt #5 – Squilchuck Rd. & Mission Ridge Rd.

AM Monday: 8:45 am

Tue-Fri: 7:15 am

PM Mon-Fri: 3:50 pm

Rt #7 – Gun Club on Number 2 Canyon Rd.

AM Monday: 8:55 am

Tue-Fri: 7:30 am

PM Mon-Fri: 3:30 pm

Rt #9 – W. Malaga Rd. & McEldowney Rd.

AM Monday: 8:36 am

Tue-Fri: 7:06 am

PM Mon-Fri: 3:41 pm

Rt #12 – Sunny Meadows Loop (Lower Street)

AM Monday: 8:45 am

Tue-Fri: 7:15 am

PM Mon-Fri: 4:18 pm

Rt #14 – Dawn Terrace & Horselake Rd. (AM Only)

AM Monday: 8:25 am

Tue-Fri: 6:55 am

– Sunny Meadows Loop (Lower Street – PM Only)

PM Mon-Fri: 3:21 pm

Rt # 17 – Dawn Terrace & Horselake Rd.

AM Monday: 8:50 am

Tue-Fri: 7:20 am

PM Mon-Fri: 3:06 am

Rt #18 – Tarpiscan & Colockum

AM Monday: 8:45 am

Tue-Fri: 7:15 am

PM Mon-Fri: 3:45 pm

Rt #21 – Dawn Terrace & Horselake Rd. (PM Only)

PM Mon-Fri: 3:40 pm