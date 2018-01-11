Weather Prompts After School Cancellations

The Eastmont School District has announced there will be no extended day or other after-school elementary or intermediate activities or athletics. Junior and senior high after-school activities are canceled with the exception of modified athletic practices.

UPDATE: Due to the current weather, here are the changes for tonight’s practices.

OPEN GYM: 7th and 8th-grade practices are canceled today.

Here is the plan for the high school. All sports will be finished and athletes on the way home by 6 p.m. Boys Basketball and Boys Wrestling from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Girls Basketball and Wrestling from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Swim practices canceled. Bowling: no change. The weight room is closed at 4 p.m. Cheer will be done by 6 p.m.

All After School Programs are canceled in the Wenatchee School District Thursday. After School Program students need to take their regular buses at the end of the school day. Schools are continuing to operate on their regular schedules. Athletics at the middle schools and high school will continue as normal except the following cancellations:

Girls Bowling canceled

Unified Basketball practice canceled

The Swim Meet is canceled

After School Daycare will be provided—please pick up your child as early as possible.

Entiat School District had early release at 12:30 p.m.

Cascade vs Brewster boys basketball and Cascade vs Bridgeport girls basketball games for Thursday are cancelled.