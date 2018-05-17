Wenatchee Senior Names 2018 Washington ACT Student Champion

Wenatchee High School Senior Estefany Herrera was named as the Washington ACT Student Champion for 2018. French teacher Jon Magnus has had Herrera for three years.

“The whole entire time that she’s been in my class has been really a pleasure. She’s got a very contagious personality. She’s got an excellent sense of humor but she has an incredible work ethic. One of those students that’s a teacher’s dream.”

Herrera is going to the University of Washington where she plans to major in pre-med.

Magnus said he’s not surprised she won and she’s probably not done succeeding.

“Very goal oriented so I’m sure that whatever goal she sets for herself she will achieve because she is the type of student who follows through on what she starts.”

Herrera’s favorite subject is math, and she is currently taking advanced placement classes in English, history, human geography and calculus. “I try to challenge myself.”