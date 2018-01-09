Wenatchee Snow and Ice Removal Guide

The City of Wenatchee is reminding citizens their responsibility when it comes to snow and ice removal. The following is a release sent out by the city.

· Property owners are responsible for removing snow and ice from sidewalks and walking areas within 24 hours of a snow storm. Pile all snow from parking areas and sidewalks into planter strips or onto yards.

· If sidewalks become slippery with ice, spread sand or de-icer to make it safer for pedestrians.

· Shovel, blade, or blow snow in a location other than the street such as the front yard, planter strips, or along the curb.

· Violation of the Wenatchee City Code chapter 7.24 constitutes a Class IV Civil Infraction with a fine of $52.00.

Who is responsible:

Every property owner is responsible to clear all sidewalks and/or walking paths adjacent to their home or property.

How much do I have to clear?

· In commercial zones, the full sidewalk width is required to be cleared.

· In the downtown corridor a width of five feet must be cleared.

· In residential zones where there are sidewalks clear three feet in width. Where there are no sidewalks clear a width of four feet for pedestrians.

Where do I put the snow?

Pile snow in the front yard whenever possible. If the front yard is not accessible, snow may be piled in the planter strip or along the edge of the curb.

Typically, City plows create snow berms along the curb. Piling of snow from the sidewalk may be placed on snow berms along the curb. Snow may not be thrown or piled in the driving and parking lanes.

City snow plow crews do their best to keep snow off of the sidewalks, but cannot keep from creating berms at each driveway. Please clear snow berms in driveways to the downstream direction of travel. This will result in the snow you shoveled being moved away from your driveway instead of plowed back into your driveway the next time a plow comes by.

Why should I remove snow from the sidewalk?

The City of Wenatchee is proud to be a walkable community with an extensive sidewalk system. Many people rely on walking to access stores, schools, bus stops, parks and their place of residence. Keeping a clear walking path available for pedestrians especially helps disabled persons, school children, and senior citizens.

Every property owner has a responsibility to help keep walking areas clear of snow according to Wenatchee Municipal Code Section 7.24.

The city, on behalf of the citizens of Wenatchee, asks you to take pride in the city and help us keep sidewalks cleared in front of your property. We thank everyone for doing their part to make Wenatchee a great city!

What if you notice sidewalks that have not been cleared?

Please partner with your neighbors and share this information with them so they know their responsibility!

If all else fails, you can also call the City of Wenatchee at (509) 888-3270 or you can file a complaint online.