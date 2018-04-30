Wenatchee unemployment 6.3% in March

The Wenatchee labor market jobless figure stabilized in March at 6.3% , the same number as in March 2017. Year over year monthly unemployment rates had been lower for 17 consecutive months from October 2016 through February 2018. March unemployment dropped seven-tenths of a point from the February jobless rate.

Washington state’s labor force has grown year over year for the past 50 months and unemployment was 4.9 percent in March. The numbers are not yet seasonally adjusted.