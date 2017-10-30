Wenatchee Valley Coats For Kids a big success

The organizer of The Wenatchee Valley Coats For Kids event is calling Saturday’s effort a big success. Andrea Andrus said a total of 936 coats and $3978.00 in cash was donated during the four hour collection drive in the Albertson’s parking lot in Wenatchee. Andrus says the cash will be used to purchase coats is size ranges for girls and boys where there is greatest demand. The clothing will be delivered to 22 schools in the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts this week. The event was sponsored by Apple Valley Honda, The Wenatchee World, Wenatchee YWCA and Cherry Creek Media