Wenatchee Valley Coats For Kids a big success

Volunteers accept coats as donations come in at Wenatchee Valley Coats for Kids Drive

Posted By: Dave Bernstein October 30, 2017

The organizer of The Wenatchee Valley Coats For Kids event is calling Saturday’s effort a big success.  Andrea Andrus said a total of 936 coats and $3978.00 in cash was donated during the four hour collection drive in the Albertson’s parking lot in Wenatchee. Andrus says the cash will be used to purchase coats is size ranges for girls and boys where there is greatest demand.  The clothing will be delivered to 22 schools in the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts this week.  The event was sponsored by Apple Valley Honda, The Wenatchee World, Wenatchee YWCA and Cherry Creek Media

Donated coats were sorted by volunteers in girls and boys sizes and bagged for delivery this week in the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts

