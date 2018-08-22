Wenatchee Valley College Graduates First Class of Students with Bachelor’s in Nursing

Wenatchee Valley College just graduated their first class of students who earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing. Hallie Thuenen says the program was built for someone with a busy life by being mostly online.

“That made it realistic and made it actually happen, how accessible it was to people like me.”

She also says the program was strong in several aspects.

“I was pleasantly surprised with how well they got it together, how well it flowed. They had really awesome instructors that were so diverse and just as a whole, I feel like I came out, as a person, a better, more well-rounded person.”

The Bachelor’s part of the program takes about 11 months to complete.

Thuenen says it can really open doors.

“My goal is to become a nurse practitioner. When I started the program I really enjoyed, and I still enjoy, education and want to teach new nurses. Basically, the BSN is a way of getting you to that next level whether it be management or education. Just gets you a step above where you’re at.”

There were 19 students in the first class to receive their BSN.