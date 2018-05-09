Wenatchee Valley College Hosts International Day

An International Day celebration will be held in Van Tassell Center at Wenatchee Valley College on Thursday, May 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
There will be live performances, games, crafts, and free food from around the world. This event is sponsored by the Associated Students of WVC.
Schedule of Events:
10-11 a.m.: A documentary screening
11 a.m.-12 p.m.: Peace Corps presentations
12-12:30 p.m.: Wenatchee Irish Dancers
12:30-12:45 p.m.: Presentation on Japanese language and culture
12:45-1 p.m.: International cuisine quiz
Daily parking passes on the Wenatchee campus cost $2. Parking permit machines are available in the Wells Hall/Music and Art Center, Smith Gym, Brown Library and Sexton Hall lots. Students must have valid WVC parking permits.
From a release by Wenatchee Valley College
