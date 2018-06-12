Wenatchee Valley Home Sales Continue to Rise

Home sales in the Wenatchee Valley continue to be strong. The number of total homes sold was up 11 percent in May with median sales prices up 13 percent when compared to last year according to the most recent real estate snapshot by Pacific Appraisal Associates. The average sales price for the right now is nearly $344-thousand. The company also noted that active home listings are up 12 percent over last year, and 44 percent from April.