Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Providing Low-Cost Rabies Vaccine Clinic

From a press release – Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) is providing a low cost rabies vaccine clinic to furry friends of dog and cat owners this Saturday, July 7, 2018 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at WVHS.

Space is limited and vaccinations are available on a first come, first served basis. Pet owners must be income qualified to be considered. Cost is just $10 per rabies vaccination for the first pet, and $5.00 for each one after.

Adults 18 years and old, must accompany their pet to this clinic. Dogs must be on a leash and cats need to be transported in a carrier.

For more information on how to participate in this clinic or how to donate, please visit www.wenatcheehumane.org or contact the shelter at 509-662-9577.