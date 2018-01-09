Wenatchee Valley Jazz Choir in Olympia

The Wenatchee High School Vocal Jazz Ensemble is in Olympia today to perform the National Anthem for Governor Inslee’s State of the State Address. Choir Director Dawn McCormick says they will also be doing a performance in the afternoon in the Rotunda. The connection came from former WHS choir Student Blake Baldwin who is a regional representative to Governor Inslee. The State of the State address will be at noon today with the Governor’s reception at 5:00.