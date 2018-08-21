Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center Names Executive Director Finalists

The Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center announced the two finalists to become their next executive director Tuesday. Outreach & Public Relations Coordinator Ashley Sinner says one of them Keni Sturgeon who has a lot of, “Museum Experience. She works at the Pacific Science Center and has a great background in museums and non-profit management. She would bring a lot of that here.”

The other finalist is current executive director of the Numerica Performing Arts Center Matt Cadman. Sinner says he would also bring a lot of positives.

“His reputation here is one that is of a very well-respected leader who’s already gone into an organization and revitalized it and turned it around. I think that’s appealing.”

Both will be at the museum Thursday taking tours, meeting the staff, interviewing with the board and doing a public presentation that’s open to the community at 5:30 p.m.