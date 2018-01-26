Wenatchee Valley Museum Hosts a Different Kind of Story Time

The Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center is hosting what they’re calling, “A Different Kind of Story Time” Saturday. The morning begins at 11 when Eloise Sheets reads a book called Never Play Music Right Next to the Zoo which is by John Lithgow. An Amazon description of the book says it’s about a concert that gets out of hand when the animals at the neighboring zoo storm the stage and play the instruments themselves. After the book reading, you can unleash your inner Rock Star while making fun sounds with gadgets from the Wenatchee Maker Space LittleBits Synth Kits such as a tiny cardboard guitar. For more information check out the Museum’s website.