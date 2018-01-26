Wenatchee Valley Museum Looking for New Executive Director

From a press release – The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center Board of Directors has announced plans to seek a new Executive Director. Sandy Cohen has held the position since July of 2015 and has announced his resignation. Marriah Thornock has been appointed Interim Director through April.

“This is an exciting time for the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center,” explained Board President Don Gurnard. “We’re really looking at this as a critical opportunity for the Museum to grow and align more closely with key community partners. The Museum is an important asset to the Wenatchee Valley and North Central Washington and the Board and staff are committed to ensuring that we continue to inspire, explore, and celebrate dynamic connections to our region’s unique heritage.”

The Board of Directors will review and amend the current job description and intend to open the Executive Director position this spring.

Through creative programs, exhibits and publications, the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center tells the stories of the people who have built our communities. The Museum strives to foster an appreciation for the preservation and celebration of collective community memory.

The Museum is proud to share a variety of exhibits interpreting life in the Valley of the mid-Columbia dating back to the Ice Age. From 11,500-year-old Clovis points discovered in an East Wenatchee orchard through trade goods used by Native Americans in centuries past to household articles used in Wenatchee homes around 1900, the past comes alive at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center.

The Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates with the support of the cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, and is housed in two historic federal-style downtown buildings that served early Wenatchee as the Post Office and Annex.