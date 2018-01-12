Wenatchee Valley PetSmart location opens Monday

The new PetSmart location will officially open at the Wenatchee Valley Mall on Monday. The grand opening events will actually take place over three different weekends, January 20th, February 3rd and February 17th. PetSmart offer the opportunity to buy products in the store or online and they also offer grooming services. According to their website, PetSmart is the largest specialty pet retailer in the country employing roughly 55,000 people at more than 1,500 locations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.