The Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra announced their 2018 award winners Friday. Clarinetist Josh Cozart won the Musician of the Year. JoAnne Prusa was named as the 2018 Volunteer of the Year. The Orchestra just wrapped up their latest season with a performance for the Wenatchee Valley Fourth of July celebration. There has be no information released about the 2018-19 season which will start this fall.