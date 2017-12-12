Wenatchee welcomes new citizens at the PAC

Some new U.S. citizens pledged Allegiance to the United States during an Oath of Naturalization ceremony in Wenatchee. The Numerica Performing Arts Center was filled to capacity with the proud family and friends of the 60 new citizens that included 88 year old Maria de Jesus-Ramirez. Her daughter in law, Ruth Macias, a board member of the North Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce delivered one of the keynote addresses at the ceremony. Macias said her mother in law “momma Maria” is the matriarch of her family and never dreamed it was possible to become a U.S. citizen until recently but decided she could actually realize that dream and complete the citizenship classes.

In her remarks to the audience, Macias reminded the new citizens of the responsibilities of citizenship like community involvement. She said the first thing “momma Maria” planned to do was vote. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett also spoke and reminded the audience of the Oath of Allegiance to the U.S. they took and that the new citizens are joining a new family of U.S. citizens.

Monday’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service ceremony was the 57th local event since citizenship classes began 7 years ago in Wenatchee according to coordinator Norma Gallegos. The new U.S. Citizens came from from El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, Philippines and Ukraine.