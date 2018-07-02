Wenatchee Wild 2018-19 Schedule Released

From a press release – The British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) in conjunction with its 17 member teams released the game schedule for the upcoming 2018-19 season. Each team will play 58 regular season games, including two games each at the BCHL Showcase Tournament held once again this year at Prospera Centre in Chilliwack, BC.

The Wenatchee Wild begin their defense of their Fred Page Cup Championship with their first eleven games on the road, including the two Showcase games. The first regular season games for the Wild will be Friday Sept. 7 at Vernon and Sat. Sept. 8 at Surrey.

The exciting Home Opener comes on Friday Oct. 12 against the Nanaimo Clippers. The evening will be highlighted by the raising of the Championship Banners and a ring ceremony for the players who were part of the 2017-18 Fred Page Cup and Doyle Cup Championships. The first 1,000 fans in the door will be given free cowbells courtesy of AG Supply.

The Wild are planning a number of promotional nights, and a full listing will be posted soon on the team website. A few of the highlighted dates will include Military Appreciation Night (Nov. 10 vs Coquitlam), Pink At The Rink (Dec. 7 vs Penticton), and Guns ‘N’ Hoses Night (Feb. 2 vs Vernon).

The full 2018-19 Wenatchee Wild game schedule is available online now at: http://www.wenatcheewildhockey.com/2018-19-wild-schedule/

The Wenatchee Wild are the defending 2018 BCHL Fred Page Cup and Doyle Cup Champions. Stay up to date with the team all summer long on Facebook (facebook.com/wenatcheewildhockey), Twitter (@WenatcheeWild1), YouTube (Wen Wild), Snapchat (wwildhockey), Instagram (Wenatchee_wild), and on the team’s official website (wenatcheewildhockey.com).