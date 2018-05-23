Wenatchee Wild Holding Tryout Camp this Weekend

There will be no dust settling on players equipment, as less than a week after playing their final game, projected returners and prospective hopefuls will take to the ice in Wenatchee’s iFIBER Rink at Town Toyota Center this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for the Wenatchee Wild Tryout Camp.

Of the 22 players who made up the Wild roster at the end of the season, three of them are no longer age-eligible to play Junior hockey. A handful have committed to colleges for the coming season, and the rest are expected to participate this weekend along with a select group of players who were invited to showcase their abilities. 80 players in all will be divided into four teams for camp competition.

Players will arrive to check-in and receive team assignments and camp jerseys at 7:00 am on Friday, then will receive specific instructions from the coaching staff to prepare them for the best possible camp experience. Games begin at 9:00 am on Friday, and each game will consist of two thirty-minute running time periods with an ice resurfacing in between.

The All-Star Game on Sunday will have a three-period format.

There will be limited championship t-shirts while they last on Friday along with other select Wild merch items.

The game schedule is listed below:

FRIDAY MAY 25

9:00 – 10:30 am – RED vs BLUE

10:45 – 12:15 pm – GOLD vs GREY

3:15 – 4:45 pm – BLUE vs GREY

5:00 – 6:30 pm – RED vs GOLD

SATURDAY MAY 26

9:00 – 10:30 am – RED vs GREY

10:45 – 12:15 pm – BLUE vs GOLD

4:00 – 5:30 pm – ALL STAR GAME #1

5:45 – 7:45 pm – ALL STAR GAME #2

SUNDAY MAY 27

9:00 – 11:30 am – ALL STAR GAME

The Wenatchee Wild are the defending 2018 BCHL Fred Page Cup and Doyle Cup Champions.

