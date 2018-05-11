Wenatchee Wild Ready for Royal Bank Cup

The Wenatchee Wild arrive in Chilliwack Friday as they prepare to participate in the Royal Bank Cup. The team started the day with a team breakfast at Smitty’s before loading on a bus to make the 4 to 5 hour trip.

Assistant coach Chris Clark arrived Thursday night so they could get a jump start on putting the Royal Bank Cup patches on the jerseys.

The team was scheduled to arrive in Chilliwack around 12:30 p.m. There will be team pictures taken at 1:45 p.m. with a practice afterwards.

Friday night at 6 p.m. Coach Bliss Littler will join the other head coaches for a meeting with Hockey Canada, RBC officials, and referees to go over the tournament and arena rules and regulations.

The team dinner will be at the Old Spaghetti Factory. Players will be in their rooms for a 10 p.m. curfew. A morning skate will be 9:30 Saturday morning.

Here is the Wild schedule for the round robin portion of the tournament.

Saturday May 12

7 p.m. vs Chilliwack Cheifs

Sunday May 13

2 p.m. vs Steinbach Pistons

Tuesday May 15

2 p.m. vs Ottawa Jr. Senators

Thursday May 17

2 p.m. vs Wellington Dukes

The top four advance to the semifinals with the 1 seed playing the 4 seed and the 2 seed facing the 3 seed. The semifinals are Saturday May 19.

The championship game is Sunday May 20 at 4 p.m.