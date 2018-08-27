Wenatchee Wild Return To KPQ Airwaves

The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) have announced a new radio broadcast agreement with Cherry Creek Media to broadcast all 58 regular season games along with the duration of the postseason on AM 560 KPQ. The first broadcast will be the Wenatchee Wild season opener on Sept. 7 when the Wild visit the Vernon Vipers.

Kevin Andrus, VP Market Manager of Cherry Creek Media Wenatchee, stated, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership and be able to provide Wenatchee Wild games on our radio station, KPQ AM. We are looking forward to another exciting year of hockey with the Wenatchee Wild and all of us at Cherry Creek Media will be rooting for them to keep the Fred Page Cup in Wenatchee!”

Play-by-play coverage will be provided by twenty-three year junior hockey broadcast veteran Arch Ecker, who enters his third season with the Wild. In addition to the traditional “over-the-air” broadcast, a free internet stream is available through the station website (kpq.com).

The Wild Home Opener will be Friday October 12 against the Nanaimo Clippers, and will feature the unveiling of the Championship Banners, a Ring Ceremony, and more.

Play-by-Play voice Arch Ecker joined Kevin Rounce on the Agenda Monday.