Wenatchee Wild Tip a Player Raises Money for Special Olympics

The Wenatchee Wild will be raising money for Special Olympics Tuesday night, Feb. 27th at the Riverside Pub in their annual Tip a Player event. Director of Sales and Marketing Gretchen Littler says it’s part of their mission to give back.

“It allows us to give back to Special Olympics and with the Opening Ceremonies being this Friday here in Wenatchee, it will be nice timing to give back locally right away.”

Wild players will be shadowing the staff at Riverside Pub from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. collecting donations.

Littler says it’s a great experience for the players.

“They like meeting the fans and being seen in a different light and showing what they do, giving back. We’re in various spots around the community giving back and this is just one more aspect, so it’s nice to be able to be in that spotlight.”

Littler says it’s one of many ways the team tries to give back to the community.