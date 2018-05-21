Wenatchee Woman Attacks Wenatchee Police Buildings and Car

Wenatchee Police were alerted to a woman smashing windows at the Wenatchee Police Station by a cleaning crew on May 18, 2018 at roughly 6:20 PM. The woman, later identified as Brittney M. Watson, 28, of Wenatchee, was first spotted by cleaning staff smashing out the front windows of the old Wenatchee Police Station at 135 South Chelan Avenue. The cleaning person thought someone was shooting at the building and called another worker who was next door working in City Hall. The second cleaning person looked out and saw the woman with a large metal bar. He called 911 and confronted Watson as she approached the front of City Hall and Watson fled to the north.

Watson jumped down off a retaining wall and then went back to the south where she entered the patrol car parking garage under City Hall and smashed several windows out of a 2013 Dodge Charger patrol car. She continued her path of destruction by then going to the front doors of the current Police Station at 140 South Mission Street where she smashed out the two outer lobby doors.

While she was doing this, Rivercom Dispatchers relayed the call to Officers who chased her on foot from the station to an alley to the north roughly one block away where she was taken into custody without incident. A leaf spring from a vehicle suspension was recovered in the parking lot of the police station and was the apparent weapon Watson used to break all of the windows.

Watson did not state why she had attacked the buildings or patrol car. She was booked into Chelan County Regional Justice Center for three counts of Malicious Mischief 1st Degree and one count of Burglary 1st Degree. The damage to each building is estimated at over $5,000. The damage to the patrol car is also several thousand dollars in addition to the car being taken out of service for several days to await replacement of multiple windows. Temporary repairs are being made to both buildings as of the time of this press release and both will be in regular operation until permanent fixes are made.