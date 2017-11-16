Wenatchee Woman Wins Big at Lottery

A woman from Wenatchee is celebrating after she won $190,000 playing Hit 5 from the Washington Lottery. She purchased her winning ticket at Plaza Super Jet on Okanogan Avenue.

She said she had written down the numbers from special dates in her family but forgot to bring them with her, so she used the QuickPick instead.

She told lottery officials she wants to use her winnings to go to a Broadway show in New York and to finish a home remodel.