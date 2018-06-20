Wenatchee Woman’s Death Ruled Accidental Drowning

The death of 43 year old Danielle Rea Combs of Wenatchee has been ruled an accidental drowning. Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison completed the autopsy on Tuesday.

Combs was riding in a vehicle with a companion early Friday morning when they stopped to rest around 3:30 a.m. While her companion slept in the car, Combs apparently walked to the lake’s edge and fell in. Her companion called for help around 8:30 a.m. when Combs couldn’t be found. Deputies located Combs’ body near the shoreline around 11 a.m.

At this point, investigators have found no signs of foul play.