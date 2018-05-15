Wenatchee Workers Paid 12 Percent Less Than National Average

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has released the most recent results of a wage survey that was taken in May of 2017. Economist Todd Johnson says Wenatchee comes in 12 percent behind the national average.

Johnson says this is about the same as previous years for Wenatchee when compare to the national average.

The numbers are based on employer-provided data.

-Management occupations in the area were highest paid at $45.59/hr, followed by healthcare practitioner and technical occupations at $38.55/hr

-The average wage for personal care and service occupations was 31% above the national average

-Office and administrative support occupations accounted for the largest share of local employment at 12.9%