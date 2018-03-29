Wenatchee World Sold to Wick Communications

The Wenatchee World has announced a sale to an Arizona based company. The World made the announcement in a press release that said the newspaper the Woods family has published for 111 years, will be sold to Wick Communications, a third-generation family owned and operated media corporation of Sierra Vista, Ariz.

The release said all World employees have been offered jobs with Wick Communications. The announcement was made Thursday by World Publisher Rufus G. Woods and Wick CEO Francis Wick.

The sale is for an undisclosed amount and will take effect on March 31.