Westside High School Class of 2018 is 2nd Largest Ever

Wenatchee’s WestSide High School Commencement Ceremony is Thursday in the Wenatchee Convention Center.

Principal Kory Kalahar says the nearly 90 seniors graduating in the Class of 2018 make up the second largest class in Westside’s 32 year history, “each one of them, just like all the graduates in the Wenatchee Valley have a unique story” said Kalahar.

Seniors will gather at 6pm for a class photo and the ceremony starts at 7pm.

Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz will deliver the keynote address along with remarks from three student speakers and a distinguished alumna.