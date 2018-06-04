Who’s Game For Some Cornhole Action?

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church held a fundraiser and 1st Annual Cornhole Championship and family fun day. The fundraiser may have been the first ever organized cornhole tournament in the Wenatchee Valley. Cornhole is the popular backyard and tailgate activity where corn-filled bags are tossed at a distance through a six inch hole in a board.

The tournament and other fundraising activities were held Saturday on the Washington Street property the church has hoped to build a school on at a future date.

Tera Breidert is principal for 100 students that attend St. Paul’s downtown Wenatchee location. “We are in the process of looking at facilities and what we need to do for our future because our school is growing” Breidert says there is nothing in the works immediately but a school located on the new property is a future hope.

The tournament attracted about about three dozen 2-person teams.

A vendor, Beckon Boards of Yakima, helped supply official Cornhole Tournament boards and displayed their custom designs at the event.

Competitors at Saturday’s Tournament