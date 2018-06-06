WHS Senior Awarded National Merit Scholarship

WENATCHEE. June 6, 2018. Wenatchee High School Senior Christopher Danko was awarded a National Merit Scholarship, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced yesterday. Chris is one of 3,500 winners nationwide to be awarded a National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities. Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the Finalists in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution.

These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

Chris’s scholarship is a National Merit University of Oklahoma Scholarship.

College-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners announced yesterday are a part of the

distinguished group of about 7,500 high school seniors who will receive National Merit Scholarships for college undergraduate study worth over $31 million.

“As a student, Chris has high expectations for himself in all of his classes, an approach that makes his parents feel very confident as he takes on college coursework,” said Chris’s mother Selina Danko. “We feel like Wenatchee School District and excellent teachers have prepared Chris very well for the future.”

Chris says economics is a possible career field.

