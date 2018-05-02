Wild Can’t Close Out Saints for Doyle Cup

Staring at a potential season ending sweep, the Spruce Grove Saints found a way to craft an early 3-0 lead and ride it all the way to a 5-2 win over the Wenatchee Wild in Game 4 of the Doyle Cup Series on Wednesday night at Grant Fuhr Arena in Spruce Grove, AB.

The Saints scored first and had the lead for the first time at any point in the series. Captain Josh Harris buried the shot at 6:48, moments after a successful penalty kill. At 12:16, a TJ Lloyd shot squeezed through a moving screen, eluding Austin Park for a shorthanded goal and a 2-0 lead. Less than two minutes later, Austin Parmiter fired a shot from the left circle that Park got a piece but rolled under his glove for a 3-0 Saints edge, bringing Seth Eisele on in relief. Before the period ended, Murphy Stratton retaliated with a shorthanded goal of his own, assisted nicely by Sam Hesler and it was 3-1 Saints after 1.

In the middle frame the Wild increased the pressure but got no result. The only goal of the period was a sharp power play snipe from Logan Ganie at 14:35 and the Saints lead increased to 4-1. Into the third period, Matt Dorsey tucked home a gorgeous goal at 3:54, assisted by Murphy Stratton and Zak Galambos to make it 4-2 but that’s as close as the Wild got, with the Saints adding an empty netter late for the 5-2 final. Wenatchee outshot Spruce Grove 33-26.

After a day off on Thursday, the series resumes with Game 5 on Friday. If required, Game 6 would be played on Saturday and Game 7 on Sunday. The winner of the Doyle Cup Series advances to the Royal Bank Cup May 12-20 in Chilliwack, BC.

From a release by the Wenatchee Wild