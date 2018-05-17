Wild Clinch Top Seed at RBC Cup for Semifinals

The Wenatchee Wild left no doubt in their Final RBC Cup Round Robin game after winning in overtime twice and a shootout in their first three contests. Zak Galambos scored the first of his two goals 24 seconds into the first period and the Wild didn’t look back in a 7-1 victory over the Wellington Dukes.

August Von Ungern also found the back of the net twice as the Wild outshot Wellington 41-19 for the game. Wenatchee scored three goals in the 1st and 2nd period to finish the round robin portion of the tournament with 10 points. Seth Eisele manned the net for the first time in the RBC Cup and stopped 18 shots on the way to his victory.

As the top seed, Wenatchee will play the 4th seed which will either be Wellington or Steinbach pending the outcome of the Steinbach/Chiliwack game Thursday night. The Wild will play either at 2:00 p.m. Saturday.