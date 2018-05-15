Wild Continue RBC Play Tuesday, Championship Rally Planned

You will get the chance to see at least the Fred Page Cup and the Doyle Cup and perhaps the RBC Cup at a Championship rally for the Wenatchee Wild on Monday, May 21.

Along with the trophies being on display, coaches and players will address the crowd as the Wild celebrate their historic season. The rally will be held at the Town Toyota Center at 6 p.m. and is free to the public.

The Wild are back in action Tuesday at the Royal Bank Cup when they face the Ottawa Jr. Senators at 2 p.m. Wenatchee finishes off the round robin portion of the tournament Thursday afternoon against the Wellington Dukes.

The semifinals are Saturday and the championship game is Sunday at 4 p.m. The Wild currently lead the standings with 5 points after opening with a win over hosts Chilliwack and Steinbach.