Wild Fall to BCHL Showcase Host

The Wenatchee Wild came into the final game of the 2018 BCHL Showcase sporting the league’s most potent offensive attack, averaging a stout 5.0 goals per game. On Saturday night however, they were held off the scoresheet altogether in a 2-0 loss to the Chilliwack Chiefs at Prospera Centre.

The Wild had their chances. Yet it was the Chiefs who struck first, less than a minute into the game as a Harrison Blaisdell shot from the left point found the top corner for a 1-0 lead. Wenatchee outshot Chilliwack 12-4 in that opening frame but hit the intermission down a goal. Carter Wilkie netted his first of the season early in the second, swatting home a Blaisdell pass and the Chiefs led 2-0 the rest of the way. Austin Park made a couple of tremendous stops on Chiefs rushes to keep it close. Chilliwack goalie Mathieu Caron turned aside all 29 Wild shots he faced, perhaps none better than his glove stop of a Josh Arnold shot from the center hash mark in the second period. Wenatchee shuffled their lines a bit in the third period, looking to kick start their vaunted offense and while the pressure was good, it wasn’t enough on this night as the Wild endure just their second loss of the young season. Wenatchee still sports the most potent offense in the BCHL, at 4.17 goals per game.

Wenatchee (4-2-0) continues their 11-game road swing on Wednesday when they return to Royal LePage Place to face the West Kelowna Warriors (3-3-0). The game will be available for video streaming (with subscription) on HockeyTV and broadcast live on NewsRadio 560 KPQ with the Pregame Show airing at 6:45 pm.

The Wild Home Opener will be Friday October 12 against the Nanaimo Clippers, and will feature the unveiling of the Championship Banners, a Ring Ceremony, and more.

