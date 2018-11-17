Wild Fall to Trail, Win Streak Done at Four

The Wenatchee Wild’s season high win streak of four games came to an end on Friday night in Trail, BC, as the Smoke Eaters were able to hold off the Wild for a 3-2 final in regulation.

Trail scored the first goal from the right wing on a sequence that saw a dangerous hit to the head of Murphy Stratton followed a moment later by a 4-on-4 goal that led to two Wild ejections as Associate Head Coach Leigh Mendelson and then forward Blake Bargar were both tossed. No penalty was issued on the hit, and Trail led 1-0 after 1. Captain Lucas Sowder tied it up at 1:39 of the second after turning the Trail forward inside out and drilling a shot off the bar and in over the glove side shoulder. Trail jumped back on top on a Mack Byers goal, completing a 3-on-2 rush that was snapped over the blocker of Cal Sandquist. The Smoke Eaters nabbed a 3-1 lead as Bryce Anderson scored on a rebound that went off Sandquist’s toe and the inside of the post at 5:47. Wenatchee pulled back to within a goal as PJ Fletcher tipped a Jacob Modry shot from the point past Adam Marcoux. The Wild nearly tied it when Brandon Koch went coast to coast and drilled a shot off the pipe but Trail was able to hold on for the 3-2 victory, outshooting the Wild 29-25.

Wenatchee (13-10-2) wraps up their road trip at Salmon Arm (13-9-1) on Saturday. The game will be available for video streaming on HockeyTV, and will be broadcast live both locally and via internet stream on “Sports Radio 1340 The Hawk” with the Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 pm.