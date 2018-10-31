Wild Fall to West Kelowna Tuesday Night

The Wenatchee Wild skated into West Kelowna on Tuesday night, but came back empty-handed as the Warriors won their fifth in a row, topping the Wild 6-2.

The game started with Wenatchee on a power play as the Warriors were penalized for “delay of game” in a warm-up violation for not vacating the ice on time. The Wild pounced on the opportunity with great pressure, and Murphy Stratton put his team on top as he snapped home the rebound of a Josh Arnold shot that clanged off the crossbar at the 1:20 mark. The Warriors responded with a power play goal of their own, with Lucas Cullen scoring :05 seconds into the man advantage at 7:12. Mike Hardman scored from nearly the same spot two minutes later and West Kelowna led 2-1 after 1. Cristophe Tellier stuffed home a loose puck following a Chad Sasaki attempt early in the second, but midway through the period Mike Hardman put the Warriors up to stay as he buried a high shot blocker side on a transition rush, his second of the game and the Wild trailed 3-2 after 2. Lucas Cullen collected his second of the game on a power play in the third, followed by goals from Mason Richey and Matt Kowalski for the 6-2 final margin. West Kelowna outshot Wenatchee 36-34.

Wenatchee (9-8-2) returns home to open a four-game homestand this Friday against West Kelowna (11-7-0-1). The game will be available for video streaming on HockeyTV, and will be broadcast live on “NewsRadio 560 KPQ” with the Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 pm.