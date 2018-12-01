Wild Move Into Second Place Following Friday Road Win

The Wenatchee Wild offense ignited on Friday night as they rolled to an 8-3 win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, moving the team into a second place tie with the Merritt Centennials.

The first goal didn’t come until the 12:10 mark when PJ Fletcher buried the rebound of a Blake Bargar shot for a 1-0 lead. Christophe Fillion took a nice feed from Cristophe Tellier and driving the net from the right side, beat the goalie on the blocker side for a 2-0 lead. Half a minute later, the Wild struck again as Dylan Herzog headmanned a pass on the left wing up ahead to Brian Adams who snapped a shot over the blocker of the Silverbacks goalie for a 3-0 lead. Wenatchee’s lead grew to 4-0 as Matt Gosiewski punched home his team leading 18th goal of the year, this one on the power play and set up nicely from below the goal line by Jacob Modry. Leading 4-0 after 1, the Wild added another power play goal five minutes into the second, tapped in by Lucas Sowder after Fillion had muscled it to the crease. The Silverbacks got a spark, though, when Nick Unruh threw a shot on net from the high slot that got Salmon Arm on the board, and they trailed 5-1 after 2. The spark was fanned into a small flicker when Jon Krahn slapped home a rebound at 6:53 of the third, and developed into a full blown flame when Akito Hirose saw his shot from the top of the left circle bounce past Austin Park at 10:02 to cut the Wild lead to 5-3. Wenatchee dug in, and snuffed the comeback when Nathan Iannone intercepted a zone clearing attempt and fed it to AJ Hodges on the right wing. Hodges pushed it back across to Iannone who swept it home for a 6-3 lead at 12:37. Just under two minutes later, the Wild won an offensive zone draw to the left point, shot at the net and Brian Adams backhanded the rebound across the line for a 7-3 lead. As he completed the shot, he was knocked down by a Silverback defender and fell on the goalie, and he would leave the game, replaced by the backup Kobe Grant. Grant only had to defend two shots, but one eluded him as Blake Bargar backhanded a shot through the leg pads for the final 8-3 margin, the goal coming on a power play after Dylan Herzog made a nice play to keep the puck onside, and a touch pass from Christophe Fillion. Wenatchee went 3-for-4 on the power play, and 2 for 2 on the penalty kill. Austin Park earned his tenth win with 23 saves.

Wenatchee (18-10-2) wraps up their weekend road swing at Vernon (11-9-6-3) on Saturday. The game will be available for video streaming on HockeyTV, and will be broadcast live both locally and via internet stream on “NewsRadio 560 KPQ”, with the Pregame Show starting at 5:45 pm.