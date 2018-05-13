Wild Muster Another Comeback Win at RBC Cup

A.J. Vanderbeck scored the game winning goal 7:31 into the third period as the Wenatchee Wild complete another comeback win in the Royal Bank Cup beating the Steinbach Pistons 4-3 on Sunday.

The Wild fell behind early when the MJHL champion Pistons found the net twice in the first 5 minutes of the first to build a 2-0 lead. That prompted coach Bliss Littler to pull goalie Austin Park and send in Seth Eisele.

The BCHL champs got back in the game when Jasper Weatherby scored with just :39 remaining in the first period. Weatherby struck again quickly in terms of ice time. Just :21 into the second period Weatherby found the back of the net again to pull the Wild even at 2-2.

Steinbach scored early in the third to push the Pistons back on top. As they did Saturday night, the Wild came up with some late heroics to pull out the victory. Zak Galambos took advantage of a Steinbach high sticking penalty and scored a power play goal 3:53 into the third to once again tie the game. Vanderbeck would then go on to finish off the Pistons with his game winner.

Weatherby and Vanderbeck finished with three points each. Eisele got the win stopping 14 out of 15 shots.

Next up for the Wild is the Ottawa Jr. Senators on Tuesday May 15 at 2 p.m. That will be followed by a game against the Wellington Dukes on Thursday May 17 at 2 p.m. The top four teams after round robin play advance to the semifinals on Saturday.