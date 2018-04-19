Wild Win BCHL Championship on Home Ice

In front of a crowd of 3,845 at the Town Toyota Center, the Wenatchee Wild defeated the Prince George Spruce Kings 3-0 to win the Fred Page Cup and BCHL Championship for the first time in team history. Wenatchee won the series 4-1.

The Wild offense harassed Prince George goalie Evan DeBrouwer with 36 shots on goal. On the flip side, Wenatchee goalie Austin Park had a relatively easy night facing just 8 shots all game.

The scoring started less than three minutes into the game when Zak Galambos turned a Prince George tripping penalty into a power play goal. Jasper Weatherby provided the first of his two assists on the night along with Sam Morton. That put the Wild up 1-0.

Galambos would once again make the Spruce Kings pay for a mistake in the third period. A penalty for too many men on the ice lead to another power play goal from Galambos. This time Cooper Zech provided the assist. An empty net goal late in the third from AJ Vanderbeck would put away the Spruce Kings and clinch the cup for the Wild.

As BCHL champions, the Wild will now go on to face the Alberta Junior Hockey League champion for the Doyle Cup. That series is tentatively scheduled to begin Friday, April 27 at the Town Toyota Center.