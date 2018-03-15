Wildcat Commons Project Announced at Central Washington University

Central Washington University officials have unveiled plans for expansion of campus recreation facilities and upgrades to Tomlinson Stadium. It will include a new track-and-field facility featuring a lighted, artificial-turf infield for general recreation, intramural, and club sports. Tomlinson Stadium will also undergo its first major renovation since being constructed in 1959. Athletic Director Dennis Francois says both are part of the first phase of the three-phase Wildcat Commons project.

Francois was among those who spoke during the noon-hour announcement at the Washington Athletic Club in Seattle yesterday. So far nine-million-dollars has been committed from campus recreation and through private donations for the nearly 10-and-a-half million-dollar effort. The goal is for the entire project to be funded in time for scheduled groundbreaking in June.

CWU Vice President for University Advancement Scott Wade also spoke during the noon-hour unveiling ceremony at the Washington Athletic Club in Seattle yesterday in praise of the project.

So far, nine-million-dollars in funding has been committed from campus recreation and private donations for the work. The first $250-thousand toward the remaining $1-point-4 million-dollar goal will be matched dollar-for-dollar by two of the university’s Wildcat Club and C-W-U Foundation board members.