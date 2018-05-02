The 5th anniversary of National Wildfire Community Preparedness Day is Saturday. The National Fire Protection Association says 98 million people live where wildfires happen, nearly a third of the entire U.S. population. Wildfires put more than 45 million homes at risk and 72 thousand communities could be affected.

Wildfire is no stranger to Central Washington and many neighborhoods are paying attention. The National Fire Protection Association lists four local projects in the Wenatchee Valley participating in Wildfire Community Preparedness Day;

-The South Shore Lake Wenatchee Firewise Community will clear out dangerous fuels on a vital one-way-in, one-way-out road serving a residential area. To learn more about this project, please email: gwwilson@nwi.net

-A similar cleanup project is planned to protect another neighborhood served by River Road. For details, please email: rjjennings@nwi.net

-The Ponderosa Community Firewise and Lake Wenatchee North Shore Firewise groups also have organized cleanups of dangerous fuels. For more information on these projects, email: dougpen@nwi.net and garymschuster@yahoo.com