Winds Could Test Little Camas Fire Lines Monday

A dry cold front approaching later today has the potential to increase fire behavior on the 334 acre Little Camas Fire southwest of Cashmere. Humidity is expected to drop to around 20% and winds are expected to increase around 5 pm this afternoon. Gusty winds 18-25 mph are expected to continue through Tuesday late afternoon.

The current strategies for the Little Camas Fire are focused on minimizing acres burned in order to protect commercial timber and sensitive plant habitat. The fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain on Weyerhaeuser property, six miles southwest of Cashmere. With the forecast for winds through Tuesday, firefighters will concentrate on reinforcing fire line construction and securing burning operations from yesterday. The team will also identify contingency options to address the potential for rolling debris on steep terrain within the fire area. Smoke has been minimal over the past couple of days and is anticipated to remain light today.

As the fire’s edge is secured with hand-line and water, firefighters are patrolling for hot areas and rolling debris. Along the northeast and southeast portions of the fire, burning debris rolling out of the fire area have caused some additional fire growth. Yesterday, firefighters contained these “roll-outs” and continue to secure these areas today.

The current size of the fire is estimated to be 324 acres (reduction due to more accurate mapping) and is 34% contained. 442 personnel are assigned to the fire.

There are 442 personnel assigned to the Little Camas Fire. Currently 11 crews, 3 helicopters, 23 engines, 5 dozers and 7 water tenders are on the fire