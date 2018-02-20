Winter Ice Gala Event to raise funds for youth enrichment

Officials at Town Toyota Center announced the sixth annual Numerica Credit Union’s Winter Ice Gala is set for March 16th. Jennifer Bushong, the center’s VP of Marketing said in a press release Tuesday the event will feature an Olympic skater, National Champions, Miss Washington 2017 and Olympian Tom Rothrock. The black-tie (optional) four-course dinner and Olympic caliber ice show is held in the main arena and guests are seated on the covered ice. The event raises funds for the Arena Youth Enrichment fund through the Community Foundation of North Central Washington.

Bushong said the performers include;

2006 Olympic Team member and World Champion figure skater, Kimmie Meissner. In 2007, Meisner captured her first US Champions title and became the first American since Kristi Yamguchi to claim the U.S. crown after capturing a world title.

U.S. Champion and Two-time Grand Prix Medalist, Ryan Bradley finished fourth at the 2010 U.S. Championships. He performs with Stars on Ice, Sun Valley On Ice and has served as a an NBC commentator for at several U.S. Skating Championships.

2018 Figure Skating Bronze National Medalist, Men’s Intermediate winner, Liam Kapeikis, a member of the Wenatchee Figure Skating Club who trains daily at the Town Toyota Center. Other featured performers are Michael McCormick, a Disney and Carnegie Hall performer, and Stacia McRae, a trained vocalist by the late Leslie McEwen. Other featured soloists are members of the Wenatchee Figure Skating Club, Shannon Salter, Alanna Collins, Charli Berends, and Kiki Pickini. Special Olympian Chris Amerson will be a featured skater and Olympian Alpine Skier Tom Rothrock is an honored guest.

Miss Washington 2017, Nicole Renard will emcee the Gala. Ms. Renard earned a B.A. in Television and Broadcast Journalism from Chapman University. Miss Washington will emcee the show with assistance by the Town Toyota Center’s General Manager, Mark Miller.

The Numerica Credit Union’s Winter Ice Gala is set for March 16th at 6:00pm

For more information visit the Town Toyota Center website

WINTER ICE GALA TICKETS:

Winter Ice Gala tickets are $125 per person and seating is limited.

To purchase tickets: