A Winter storm watch was upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning this weekend by the National Weather Service in Spokane. The graphic shows estimates for snow accumulations in Eastern Washington. Motorists should be prepared for slick conditions and snow in the northern valleys and significant snowfall on the Cascade mountain passes.

The Wenatchee area forecast;

Friday A chance of rain showers before 11am, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. North wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night A 10 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind around 6 mph.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.

Saturday Night Snow, mainly after 11pm. Low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 35. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Sunday Night A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Check current mountain pass conditions here

The forecast has prompted Washington State Department of Transportation officials to temporarily close State Route 20/North Cascades Highway for the safety of crews and travelers. WSDOT maintenance crews will close the gates in Diablo and Mazama at 6 p.m. tonight. A reopening will be determined by weather conditions. Crews also temporarily closed the highway for several days last month due to heavy snow.