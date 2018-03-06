Winthrop man identified as victim in Methow Valley avalanche

Authorities have recovered the body of a Winthrop skier on Monday who died on Sunday in an avalanche in the Methow Valley. Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez identified the victim as 36 year old Ian Fair of Winthrop, WA. Fair was skiing with his fiancee Stephanie Bennett of Winthrop and two other skiers from the Bellingham area. Fair’s death was attributed to traumatic injuries suffered in the avalanche

The group had snowmobiled into the Black Pine Basin in the area of Setting Sun Mountain, about 10 miles NW of Mazama, Rodriguez estimated. From there, the four had selected a ridgeline to begin their descent. Rodriguez said Fair and the three others, all experienced back country skiers, had tested the snowpack and skied the ridgeline to determine if it was safe

Rodriguez said the three called for help and skied out to meet rescuers and lead them back to the scene but a recovery was deemed too dangerous given the late afternoon hour and approaching darkness. Fair’s body was recovered by helicopter on Monday.

Avalanches have claimed six lives in Washington recently. Two snowmobilers were killed near Cle Elum on Saturday and two teenaged snowshoers and another snowmobiler died Feb. 25th