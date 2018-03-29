Wirelessly Charging Electric Bus Goes Live After Easter

The new Link Transit electric bus that will charge wirelessly at Columbia Station is expected to be in service next week. Maintenance and Technology Manager Todd Daniel says Link was chosen to get this technology for two reasons.

The money for the system was funded by grants from the state.

Daniel says it continues their efforts to not be dependent on fossil fuels.

Daniel says bus riders won’t even know if the bus is charging and there will be no physical indications of the charge except via a reader on the dashboard.