Wolf Relocation Bill Passes House

The Washington State House passed a bill yesterday that would include relocation as part of the wolf conservation and management plan used in the state. The bill was sponsored by Joel Kretz of Wauconda who said, “If there isn’t the political will to follow the federal government’s lead to de-list the wolves in my legislative district, than maybe we can export a few to help even things a bit.” The bill directs the Department of Fish and Wildlife to use the best available science to determine potential translocation sites and stresses expediency. Kretz says the wolves need to be spread so that it can speed up recovery goals.