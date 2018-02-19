Woman Hospitalized After Car Burned at Gas Station

A woman was burned at a gas station in Moses Lake when the vehicle she was in caught fire while the male driver attempted to pump gas into a garbage can in the back seat. The Grant County Sheriffs Office says the woman was smoking a cigarette and that caused the fumes to ignite hospitalizing her with severe burns. After the fire was out, Sheriffs Deputies found a large amount of marijuana in the car and seized it as evidence. The incident happened at 8:15 Saturday morning at the Cascade Grocery on Valley Road NE. The male driver ran away from the incident on foot and is still being sought. There is no word on the woman’s condition.