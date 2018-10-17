Women’s Service League of NCW Holding Annual Diaper Drive

Women’s Service League of NCW (WSL) is holding its annual “Diaper Drive” event in conjunction with Make-A-Difference Day on Saturday, October 27th, 2018 Sponsored by Guild Mortgage. WSL members will be collecting diapers, wipes, baby formula, and cash donations towards the purchase of these items at the following locations:

Walmart 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Fred Meyer 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Albertson 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Martin’s Market Place 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Dutch Bros – South Wenatchee Location 4:45 am – Midnight (receive a 9 stamp card for donation)

Pre-Collection Locations Include

Banner Bank

Abundant Life

Homchick, Smith & Associates, PLLC

Applebees – Donate Diapers Only from Oct. 19 to Oct. 27 and receive 10% off (excluding alcohol).

There will also be Diaper Toss this Saturday, October 20 at the Wenatchee Wild Game. Donate Diapers, Wipes, & Kids: Packaged Undies by throwing them onto the ice after the Wild Score their first Goal. Puck Drops at 7:05 pm.

Last year, the group collected 52,714 diapers, 84,506 wipes, 1,767.2 ounces of formula, and $4,025 to go towards the purchase of diapers. This year donated items will be delivered to diaper banks at Serve Wenatchee Valley, the Sage Domestic Violence Center, St. Joseph’s Food Bank, Women’s Resources Center, Wenatchee Valley College, Grace House, Cashmere Food Bank, Gospel House, Chelan Douglas County Child Association, and Sage Hills Church Restore program for distribution to families in need around the community. Diapers and wipes are a crucial essential need items that are not covered by any government assistance programs. The “Diaper Drive” was JSLW’s first community service project when they began in 2008. Each year, JSLW has increased the number of diapers, wipes and cash collected.